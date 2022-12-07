Grab your skates and head on down to the temporary refrigerated ice rink at Monroe and State streets in Downtown LaPorte this Friday, for opening day! The ice rink is open during the following hours for opening weekend:
Friday, December 9 – 4-10 p.m.
Saturday, December 10, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Sunday, December 11, 1-8 p.m.
The ice rink will be open weekends and throughout Christmas break. Rental skates are available. Registering in advance at www.laporteparkandrec.com is strongly encouraged. Only credit or debit are accepted at the rink. Cash payments can be made in advance at the Park Office.
For more information, contact the City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department at 219-326-9600.