The Town of Chesterton announced it has been awarded another 50/50 Community Crossings state infrastructure grant.

This grant is in the amount of $383,772.75, which is the full amount for which it applied, according to the Town of Chesterton.

The grant will be used next year for three paving projects: East Porter Ave. between South Calumet Road and Ind. 49: East Porter Avenue between Indiana 49 and 250 East; and four streets in Westchester South, Primrose Circle, Olivia Court, Grace Lane, and Kathryn Court.

The Total estimated cost of the three projects: $757,297.06.

More information on the grant can be found on the Town of Chesterton Facebook page.