The South Shore Line announces that it will again offer a “Buy 1 Get 1 Free” promotion, applicable for January monthly tickets.

All monthly tickets purchased for the month of January 2023 will remain valid throughout February 2023.

Passengers purchasing a paper January monthly ticket should plan to keep that ticket and use it through February, and passengers purchasing a digital January monthly ticket via the mobile app will see a February ticket uploaded to their accounts prior to Feb. 1.

For passengers who receive tickets through an employer benefit program such as Wage Works or Commuter Benefit Solutions, these passengers should not order their February tickets if they receive a January monthly ticket. If additional assistance or further clarification is needed, please contact SSL through the online contact form at https://www.mysouthshoreline.com/contact.