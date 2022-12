Michigan City Transit made the following statement on Thursday regarding a service detour on Route # 4:

“Due to South Shore double track project, Route # 4 is unable to provide service to Cooper St., Willard Ave., and 10th Street.

“Route #4 will resume regular route service at Willard Ave. and 9th Street.

“Michigan City Transit apologize for any inconvenience to our riders, we are unable to safely and timely re-route service to this area.”