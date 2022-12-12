It’s a very special winter “date night” as The Tomfoolery Fun Club returns to the beautiful Orak Shrine in Michigan City, IN! An evening of comedy and rockin’ music awaits for this one-of-a-kind event!

Comedians John McCombs, Colleen Brennan and Vik Pandya take the stage and provide the laughs to relieve the cold winter tension! Headliner and nationally touring comedian Adam Minnick closes out the evening with his casual and unique brand of comedy!

To keep the night rockin’, Hotts brings the remedy with their unique blend of easy-listening rock!

Tickets for this event are priced at only $25 ($30 at the door). Reserve early!