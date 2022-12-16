Lake Hills Elementary guidance counselor Renee Hall was honored Thursday with the Michigan City Education Award.

On an annual basis the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce solicits nominations from local schools, teachers, and community members for its Michigan City Education Award. This year that process began in October and after a review of all nominations the selection committee chose to honor Renee Hall with this year’s award. Presented by Comcast Business, this annual community award recognizes educators or educational programs that have made a significant impact in our community over the last year. “A great teacher can change your life,” said Jeff Cobb, Regional Vice President of Comcast Business. “Comcast Business is proud to sponsor the chamber’s Education Awards and recognize the great educators and programs that are helping to shape the futures of Michigan City’s youth.”

On Dec. 15, the award was presented to Hall at Lake Hills STEM Elementary where she serves as the guidance counselor. Comcast Business representatives, Philip Goodrich and Deb Piscola, presented the award to Hall during a morning assembly. Students, staff, community members, and even Lakey the Lion gathered in the gym to celebrate Ms. Hall and her achievements. Katie Eaton, chamber president, shared the following from a part of the nomination, “Ms. Hall has been a part of Michigan City area schools for more than twenty years and has done so much for not only our school, but also the community. In addition, she also runs amazing career fairs each year and does her best to get local businesses to participate to not only benefit our students’ learning experience, but to help those local businesses flourish and get more recognition. She volunteers her time after school with Girls on the Run, giving her time and energy to mentor young girls at our school.”

The nominator also stated, “She also is a wonderful mentor and guide for new staff that come to our building. She leads with grace and strength and always helps staff when it is needed. She always jumps in when she is needed to fill any gaps that may come up throughout the school day. She makes sure we understand how to do something and will stand by our side when her peers need direction. She rises to the occasion any time she is needed, especially when it comes to our students, staff, and the community.”

After receiving the award, Ms. Hall stated, “I share this award and honor with every staff member here at Lake Hills. We come to school each day willing to give the best we have to all of our students. Students, you inspire and challenge us all to work hard and find new and inventive ways to educate. I am so grateful to be a team member here. The level of support, assistance, and friendship goes unmatched.” Ms. Hall then posed for photos as school administrators, fellow educators, and community members congratulated her. Lake Hills Principal, Dustin Nelson, shared his excitement for Ms. Hall being chosen, “The Lake Hills STEM team is ecstatic to celebrate Renee Hall and all that she does each day for our students, staff, and overall building climate. Renee is an empathetic soul; she is the voice and advocate for our Lake Hills students. She is an amazing resource for our community and a wonderful ambassador for the great work going on within the Michigan City Area School District.”

The nomination period for the 2023 Michigan City Education Award will open in September. For more information or to submit a nomination in the future, visit www.MichiganCityChamber.com or call 219-874-6221. The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce serves to be a resource to its members, businesses, and the community to promote economic growth in the Michigan City area.