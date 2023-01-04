Attention all outdoor enthusiasts from seasoned anglers to beginners- The 3nd annual DeCamps Band of Brothers Fishing Derby is taking place on January 28th!

There will be activities at Blue Heron Inn starting on Friday, January 27th starting at 6PM. There will also be post derby awards and activities also located at Blue Heron Inn starting after the fishing derby completion.

Date/Time

January 27 6pm to close – social event at Blue Heron Inn

January 28 6am to 2pm – Pine Lake – Fishing Derby competition

January 28 2pm to close – awards and raffles – Blue Heron Inn

Fees/Admission

Cost is $60 registration per person ($5 off if registered by 1/27/23)

$20 of every entry goes to prize pool (4 fish categories, prize pools in 2022 paid $700/fish)

Corporate sponsors – $400 (Includes 5 entries and event promotion)

Location

The event will take place on Pine Lake ONLY on the 28th. You can leave from multiple locations but the base location of the event will be Blue Heron Inn at 1110 Lakeside St, La Porte In 46350.