To celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his call for service to the community, the National Park Service and the Friends of Indiana Dunes are sponsoring a food drive.

Bring canned or other non-perishable foods to the parking lot of the Paul H. Douglas Center or the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center on Saturday, January 14th between 9:00 am – 12:00 pm.

Volunteers will be posted in the parking lot at both locations, so you do not have to even get out of your car to donate. Everything collected will be distributed through area food banks. The Paul H Douglas Center is located at 100 North Lake Street in the Miller neighborhood of Gary and the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center is at 1215 N. State Road 49, in Porter, Indiana. Call the Park Connection Office at 219-221-7098 with questions. To learn more about the Friends of Indiana Dunes and how they support the park, go to friendsofindianadunes.com

In addition to the Saturday food drive, join a ranger on, Monday, January 16, for a special Martin Luther King Jr. Day movie at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center. The movie, “Martin Luther King – I Have a Dream,” will be shown at 1:00 pm and lasts about an hour. For more information on this or other programs at Indiana Dunes National Park, please contact the visitor center’s information line at 219-395-1882.