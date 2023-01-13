The Salvation Army of Michigan City says that it is at 90% of the campaign goal set for the 2022 holiday season.

The Salvation Army of Michigan City sets a campaign goal every Christmas season, which raises money through red kettles, online/mail-in donations and sponsorship dollars. These funds help serve local families during the holidays, but also help The Salvation Army operate throughout the year, according to Simmons.

This year, over 650 families received holiday assistance with food and toys, including more than 1,400 children. In addition, approximately 450 meals were distributed on Thanksgiving Day. Also supported by donations through the Christmas Campaign are a year-round food pantry, diaper bank, utility assistance, weekend backpack feeding program, youth summer camp, Pathway of Hope case management, and more.

“All of the money raised through our Christmas Campaign stays here in Michigan City to meet the needs of people who are struggling with basic needs,” Simmons said.

Simmons went on to say, “We want to give a huge thank you to our sponsors, volunteers, advocates, bellringers, board members, and many more. With the support of our community, we are able to help Michigan City families in their darkest hours, and help to restore hope that God, and their community loves them.”

WIMS was a sponsor of this event.

More information regarding The Salvation Army of Michigan City, including program information or volunteer opportunities, is available at www.samichigancity.org or by calling (219) 874-6885.