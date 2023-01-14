The Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City announced they are now accepting applications for their Summer Internship Program.

Interns will train alongside the staff and gain hands-on experience in animal runs that include the avian, small animal, reptile and petting zoo areas, as well as in outreach presentations, zoo camps, and general zoological management.

The Washington Park Zoo stated on social media that “For health and safety precautions interns do not have experiences in some of the areas like the carnivore, primate, otter, etc..”

Interns will gain knowledge in many aspects of animal care including, but not limited to; diet preparation, daily husbandry, basic exhibit maintenance, enrichment, medical, observation, and public education.

To learn more about the internship program, visit www.washingtonparkzoo.com/internships.