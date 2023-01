This week the Economic Development Corporation of Michigan City is working with the Northwest ISBDC, Michigan City Chamber of Commerce and Unity Foundation of La Porte County to assist business owners with the Minority, Women and Veteran Business Enterprise certification applications.

Join NW-ISBDC’s specialty business adviser Joanne Tica for a two-day deep dive into the process from 3-5 p.m. Jan. 19 and Jan. 24 at STAR Center in Michigan City.

Details on this no-cost and in-person event:

https://isbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16086