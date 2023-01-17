Michigan City Athletics announced that Friday, Jan. 20 will be Heritage Night at the Wolves Den.

Michigan City is hosting La Porte High School in both girls basketball and boys basketball. The girls game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. and the boys game will follow at around 7 p.m.

For Heritage Night, all boys and girls basketball alumni are invited back to the Den to support this year’s teams. The Michigan City Athletics Department says they will have a large group of alumni and ex-players out that night, including former Mr. Basketball Dan Palombizio, and several other notable alums.

Those who are wearing ‘Wolves wear’ will get in for $3. Tickets are normally $7.