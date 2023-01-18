January is National Radon Action Month and The La Porte County Health Department has free radon test kits for La Porte County residents.

The La Porte County Health Department says kits are not recommended for real estate transactions due to transactions requiring two kits and the health department is only issuing one kit per resident. Kits expire Sept. 30, 2023.

Kits can be picked up at either of the locations in the Michigan City courthouse at 300 Washington Street in Michigan City, or 302 W. 8th St in Michigan City.

Call 219-326-6808 ext 2200 for questions.