Two people were arrested Wednesday after a pursuit through La Porte and Lake counties, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 11:16 a.m., a deputy was traveling westbound on the Indiana Toll Road near the 48-mile marker when they came upon a passenger vehicle traveling westbound in the passing lane that was not overtaking or passing another vehicle. The driving lane was open for the vehicle to merge and the vehicle was driving under the speed limit.

As the deputy moved closer, the vehicle swerved over the center line into the driving lane, and abruptly swerved back into the passing lane. The vehicle increased its speed and the deputy paced it traveling in excess of the posted speed limit.

In the area of the 46-mile marker the deputy attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit began. The vehicle tried to elude officers from multiple assisting agencies by exiting and then reentering the Indiana Toll Road continuing westbound, according to reports.

The pursuit continued into Lake County before eventually exiting in Gary. Officers in Lake County continued to pursue the vehicle until it hit a broken utility pole at the intersection of Washington and 8th Streets in Gary. The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot but was captured by Gary Police Department a short distance away.

The driver was identified as 27-year-old Lontre A. Smith of Lauderhill, Florida. Smith’s passenger, who had remained with the vehicle, was identified as 30-year-old Sian Gledhill of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Smith and Gledhill were transported to an area hospital for medical clearance and were then transported to the La Porte County Jail.

Smith was arrested for resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Deputies determined Gledhill was a wanted person by authorities in Chester County Pennsylvania for five active arrest warrants for fraud related offenses.