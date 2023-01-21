A Michigan City man was arrested Friday for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 10:11 a.m., an officer was dispatched to a business located in Clinton Township to standby while management terminated an employee.

The name of the employee, Dalerond L. Jefferson, 59, of Michigan City, was provided to the deputy. Utilizing investigatory law enforcement resources, the officer was able to determine Jefferson was a convicted felon, therefore prohibiting him from legally carrying a firearm, police said.

Management escorted Jefferson from the interior of the building to an area located outside near the deputy, police said. Management terminated Jefferson and he proceeded to turn in a direction away from the deputy. The deputy, along with another deputy, observed a bulge in Jefferson’s shirt consistent to that of a firearm being carried in a holster near his waistline. Jefferson was given commands and a pistol was observed being carried on him. He was immediately taken into custody and the deputy successfully recovered a loaded Ruger pistol.

Jefferson was transported to the La Porte County Jail. He was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.