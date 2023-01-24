In anticipation for its Annual Dinner, the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce has been soliciting nominations for its Annual Awards ceremony.

Winners for Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Community Impact of the Year, Young Professional of the Year, and Ambassador of the Year will be announced during the Annual Member Dinner on Feb. 17. These five award categories will recognize individual people and businesses who have made a difference in our business community throughout 2022. Nominations have been qualified and the Chamber Awards Committee is happy to announce the finalists in each category:

Large Business of the Year: GAF and Tonn and Blank

Small Business of the Year: Hess Irrigation, Duneland Landscape, and Donny’s King Gyros

Community Impact of the Year: Paladin, Healthy Communities of La Porte County, and RL Roofing

Young Professional of the Year: Jeremy Rossi, Seth Spencer, and Greg Coulter

Ambassador of the Year: Selah Brooks, Michele Gustin, Cara Jones, and Carly Levandoski

“Each of our finalists have proven themselves as leaders in the community or their industry over the last year,” stated Chamber President, Katie Eaton “We look forward to announcing winners in each category and celebrating our members during our annual member dinner.” In addition to the annual award announcements, legacy members and members celebrating milestone years of membership will also be recognized.

The Annual Dinner will take place on Feb. 17, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Stardust Ballroom at the Blue Chip Casino, Hotel, and Spa. The evening will include music, an Italian themed meal, and dessert as we celebrate members, network with colleagues, and provide updates to our membership. A La Porte County Symphony Orchestra Quintet will be performing before dinner. The program and awards presentation will begin at 7:30pm. The evening will conclude with a Champagne Toast sponsored by Purdue Northwest.

Sponsorships and individual tickets are on sale for both chamber members and non-members through Feb. 7.

Event details and registration information can be found at www.michigancitychamber.com or call the chamber office at 219-874-6221.