Saturday, February 11th- “Ten” Pearl Jam Tribute from 7:00 PM- 10:30 PM

Friday, March 10th- “Jump” Van Halen Tribute from 6:00 PM- 11:00 PM

There are many exciting events coming to The La Porte Civic Auditorium, for a full list of events, information, and tickets visit- www.laportecivicauditorium.com or call 219-362-2325.