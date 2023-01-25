The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 50th Anniversary season! 50 years ago the LCSO was a small group of volunteer musicians. Now, the LCSO is a semi-professional paid orchestra with a season of concerts designed for people of all ages and musical tastes.

We are proud to provide the La Porte, Michigan City, and surrounding Northwest Indiana communities with music and experiences often not found outside of large, metropolitan areas. Check out all of the EVENTS at www.lcso.net or call 219-362-9020.

On February 11th, 2023, 7:00pm at the La Porte High School Performing Arts Center in La Porte. Side by Side. The Symphony Orchestra is joined by the La Porte High School Orchestra and Wind Ensemble to present a “SIDE BY SIDE” where high school musicians will be seated next to their counterpart in the LCSO. This will be the first performance by the LCSO in the new LPHS Performing Arts Center .

On March 12th, 2023, 3:00pm at Holdcraft Performing Arts Center in Michigan City PICTURES AT AN EXHIBITION. Pianist, Michael Chertock, will be the featured soloist on Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 1. The LCSO will conclude the concert with Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition”. During the selection, photo’s from the Orhcestra’s 50 year history will be shown.

For all information on the 2023 Season, Hoosier Star auditions, and Varsity Glee Club, check out www.lcso.net or call 219-362-9020.