Every year, Indiana DNR sends out the Deer Management Survey to gather observations and opinions from both deer hunters and non-hunters interested in deer management. The survey responses are used to improve deer management.

The survey is scheduled to be sent out during the first week of February. The Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife said on its Facebook page the survey will be sent to all individuals who have an email address in their online license system and/or those who have checked in a deer in the past five years.

Individuals who wish to receive the survey, but do not purchase a hunting, trapping, or fishing license, can create an account to receive the survey here: on.IN.gov/INhuntfish.

Individuals with a lifetime license and those who are exempt from needing hunting licenses should also ensure that they have an account, and that their information is up to date (using the link above).

You can view the results of past deer management surveys here: https://bit.ly/INDeerManagementSurvey