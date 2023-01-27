“A short time ago the Valparaiso Police Department announced that a sixteen-year-old male from Ohio has been taken into custody in relation to threats made to Valparaiso High School on January 9th, 17th, and 26th. Minutes after Portage Police officers were dispatched to the Portage High School this morning Valparaiso PD detectives were able to share some of their investigative findings with us. At this time, we strongly believe the person responsible for the threats directed to VHS is the same person who made threats toward PHS this morning. Despite having this information all safety policies and procedures were still followed in this incident out of an abundance of caution.

“We wish to thank the PTS parents and Portage community for their patience and understanding throughout today’s event. We understand the anxiety a situation like this can cause. Many of us here at PPD are parents as well and have children attending Portage Township Schools. We must be consistent in our responses and follow the established protocols when dealing with threats to the safety of our students even if we have information that the threat may not be viable.

“We must also thank the staff at Portage High School and the Portage Township School Transportation Department for their cooperation and dedication to the safety of the student body as we worked side by side to provide for the safe reunification of students to their families.