The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce (Chamber) announced Carly Levandoski as the Ambassador of the Quarter for the Fourth Quarter of 2022.

“I am honored to be the Ambassador of the Quarter!” stated Levandoski. “Whether working as an ambassador or with a client, I remember the line from Mary Poppins, ‘In every job that must be done, there is an element of fun. You find the fun and-snap! —the job’s a game!’ I try to make work fun and get satisfaction out of helping others.”

The Ambassador of the Quarter is given to an individual who has shown dedication to the mission of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce by regularly attending Chamber events, connecting with members through emails, calls, and in person meetings, and referring non-members for membership.

As an Ambassador, Carly helps to promote the role of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce in the community by welcoming new members, encouraging current members to maximize their membership, and aid in maintaining and increasing the retention rate of new and existing members through reinforcing the Chamber benefits. “We are happy to have Carly as an Ambassador,” stated Chamber Membership Director and staff liaison to the Ambassador Committee, Dan Hogan. “Carly has a passion for helping people. Whether she is assisting a client with the purchase of their first home, or ensuring members get the most out of their membership, Carly always is willing to go the extra mile to help when needed.”

With this award, Carly becomes a finalist for the 2022 Michigan City Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Year joining her fellow ambassadors of the quarter as finalists. The winner for this award, as well as Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Community Impact of the Year, and Young Professional of the Year, will be announced at the Michigan City Chamber’s Annual Dinner taking place on February 17th at the Blue Chip Casino.

Outside of the Chamber, Carly is a real estate broker, licensed in Indiana and soon to be in Michigan, she is a graduate of the 38th class of Leadership Laporte County in which she holds close to her, volunteering and giving back as much as she can. Carly enjoys time with family, landscaping, networking at local events, and assisting others in real estate needs. Prior to becoming a licensed broker, Carly worked at a landscape company for over four years as the Operations Manager and states landscaping is one of her favorite things to do.