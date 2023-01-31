Check out the Michigan City Special Events for 2023:

March 11th- St. Patrick’s Day Parade (MCSE)

April 8th- Easter Egg Hunt (MCSE)

June 9th-11th- Singing Sands Sculpting Festival (MCSE)

June 24th- Kiddie Parade (MCSE)

July 1st- Patriotic Parade (MCSE)

July 4th- Fireworks Spectacular (MCSE)

July 8th-9th- Michigan City AquaX Grand Prix (LaPorte County Convention & Visitors Bureau)

August 2nd-6th- Great Lakes Grand Prix (LaPorte County Convention & Visitors Bureau)

September 1st-4th- Oktoberfest (MCSE)

December 2nd- Festival of Lights Celebration (MCSE)

For more information visit: https://www.emichigancity.com/175/Special-Events