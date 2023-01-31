Check out the Michigan City Special Events for 2023:
March 11th- St. Patrick’s Day Parade (MCSE)
April 8th- Easter Egg Hunt (MCSE)
June 9th-11th- Singing Sands Sculpting Festival (MCSE)
June 24th- Kiddie Parade (MCSE)
July 1st- Patriotic Parade (MCSE)
July 4th- Fireworks Spectacular (MCSE)
July 8th-9th- Michigan City AquaX Grand Prix (LaPorte County Convention & Visitors Bureau)
August 2nd-6th- Great Lakes Grand Prix (LaPorte County Convention & Visitors Bureau)
September 1st-4th- Oktoberfest (MCSE)
December 2nd- Festival of Lights Celebration (MCSE)
For more information visit: https://www.emichigancity.com/175/Special-Events