The Porter County Sheriff’s Police is seeking the public’s help in connection with a shooting Sunday night, Jan. 29, in South Haven, the Town of Chesterton said on its Facebook page.

According to police, at 7:08 p.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Ind. 149 in Portage Township following a report of a person with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers located a man who had been shot.

The man was transported to hospital for treatment and his condition was not known Monday morning.

An investigation is ongoing.