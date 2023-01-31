The City of Valparaiso and the City of Portage announced the following organizations are serving as warming centers:

Valparaiso:

𝗩𝗮𝗹𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗼 𝗬𝗠𝗖𝗔 (219) 462-4185

1201 Cumberland Crossing Dr. – Open Mon – Fri 5:00 am – 10:00 pm, Sat 7:00 am – 6:00 pm, Sun 11:00 am – 6:00 pm

𝗣𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰 𝗟𝗶𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗿𝘆, 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗼 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗵 (219) 462-0524

103 Jefferson St. – Open Mon – Thurs 9:00 am – 8:00 pm., Fri 9:00 am – 6:00 pm, Sat 9:00 am – 5:00 pm, Sun 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

𝙃𝙤𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙊𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙪𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙚𝙨 (219) 548-2800

2001 Calumet Ave. – Open Mon – Fri 10:00 am – 4:00 pm; Sat and Sun 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗼𝗽𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗖𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵 (219) 462-1245

1115 Calumet Ave. – Overnight Mon – Sun 8:00 pm – 7:00 am with check-in time 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm. Admittance after 9:00 pm with police escort

In addition, the 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗼 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 at 2605 Cumberland Dr. is also open this week, Mon-Fri 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm through Friday, Feb. 3

Portage:

Woodland Park – The City of Portage is reminding the public that during this winter storm and colder temps, Woodland Park is a warming center.

Their main building is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but can be open after hours as needed.

Call the park maintenance phone at 219-406-9956 for after hours assistance.