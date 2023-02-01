On January 20th, 2023, numerous staff members from the Michigan City Police Department, Michigan City

Fire Department and the LaPorte County Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to 824 W 6th Street for

an unresponsive three year old child. Despite the efforts of immediate family, first responders and medical

professionals, the child unfortunately passed away. The Investigative Division was summoned to the scene and

worked in conjunction with the LaPorte County Coroner’s Office on this matter.

When tragedies like this occur, information such as the dispatch and call type are released as public record by

law. Detailed information about the case itself is initially highly restricted to protect the integrity of the

investigation while the facts are being collected. Once a determination on the facts has been made it is

important to follow up with them. The cause of death in this case was ruled as natural. There was absolutely no

foul play or wrongdoing found. The Michigan City Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the

family during this time of loss.