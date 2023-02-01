Events showcasing career opportunities across the Region

Franciscan Health Dyer, Munster and Crown Point are conducting job recruitment fairs in February for a variety of career opportunities across the Region.

Franciscan Health Munster and Franciscan Health Dyer are co-hosting a recruitment fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Franciscan Health Munster in the St. Clare Conference Room at 701 Superior Ave. in Munster. Attendees should enter through Cancer Center Door T.

Franciscan Health Crown Point is hosting a recruitment fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Marian Education Center, Suites Clare and Damiano, at 1201 S. Main St. in Crown Point.

Positions are available in clinical and non-clinical settings, including hospitals, Franciscan Physician Network practices, home health, hospice and the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE).

No appointments are necessary and participants should bring their resumes and other supporting documents.

Those joining Franciscan Health receive enhanced benefit packages, a pay structure that rewards experience and expertise, a collaborative work environment, professional development opportunities and a work environment with a commitment to award-winning care. Signing bonuses are available for multiple positions as well.

More information about Franciscan Health career opportunities is available online at jobs.franciscanhealth.org.