The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a phone scam involving someone claiming to be a local utility service provider.

The scam is offering an 85% reduction on gas bills.

“Of course with the ever so enticing special offer, come the additional questions where some citizens become victims, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office said on their Facebook page.

“Do not entertain this goof! Please terminate the call and carry on with your law-abiding day.”