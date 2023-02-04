The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has several mobile food distributions this month.

The following dates, locations and information was given:

Friday, February 10, 2023 – St. Joseph County

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: Bargain Lane, 1302 Elwood Ave., South Bend, IN 46628

*This distribution is sponsored by CVS and will serve 250 households.

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – St. Joseph County

10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: Jordan Ford, 609 E. Jefferson Blvd, Pre-Owned Parking Lot, Mishawaka, IN 46545

*This distribution is sponsored by The City of Mishawaka and will serve 300 households.

Friday, February 17, 2023 – Kosciusko County

Noon – 2 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith St., Warsaw, IN 46580

*This distribution is sponsored by Kroger and will serve 300 households.

Friday, February 24, 2023 – Starke County

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. CT *While supplies last.

WHERE: Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield St., Knox, IN 46534

*This is a USDA distribution and will serve 250 households.

Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box per household.

Distributions are drive thru. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.