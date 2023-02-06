The La Porte Community School Corporation Future Slicer Basketball Academy recently wrapped up their first year.

For the past ten weeks, 84 boys ranging from third through sixth grade participated in a weekly basketball skills clinic at La Porte High School.

Jordan Heckard, Head Varsity Coach, started the program to give future La Porte athletes the opportunity to work on foundational skills with the current Slicer basketball team. As a perk of the program, the participants receive a jersey, and a season pass to the Slicer games, where they cheer on the high school players they worked with throughout the clinic.

Heckard stated, “We are very excited to give these young athletes an opportunity to experience the camaraderie that comes from being a Slicer athlete. To see our high school players coaching, officiating and working alongside 80+ future Slicers was an awesome experience. The community involvement has been outstanding and we look forward to seeing how the program grows next year.”