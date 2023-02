Head over to Full Tilt Arcade and Pinball on Tuesday, February 14th at 5:00 PM for a special-Adults Only Event. Full Tilt Arcade is teaming up with Burn ‘Em Brewing for an evening of beer, pinball, and fun.

Full Tilt Arcade and Pinball is located at 701 N. Fail Road, LaPorte

For more information visit: www.fultiltlp.com