Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy has been named to the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) Board of Trustees by Governor Holcomb.

NICTD operates the South Shore Line train and is governed by a Board of Trustees representing the four Indiana counties served by the South Shore Line.

“I appreciate Governor Holcomb/s confidence in me and look forward to serving on the NICTD board. I see that the growth of NICTD services translates into added opportunities for Northern Indiana residents, businesses and visitors,” said Murphy. Murphy will represent Porter County on the Board and will serve through May 31, 2026.

Murphy has served as mayor of Valparaiso since 2020.

“He has also served as economic development director for the City of Valparaiso, where he was active in the revitalization of Valpo’s downtown,” the city stated in a news release.

Murphy is a former member of the Valparaiso City Council, Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission, Porter County Council, Valpo Schools Foundation and has served as vice president of the Valparaiso Economic Development Corporation.

The City of Valparaiso is an active partner with NICTD as the city continues work on a transit-oriented district and advance the interests of communities located along the South Shore Line and beyond.