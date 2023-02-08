CROWN POINT, Indiana — Board-certified family medicine doctor Caitlin Sienkiewicz, DO is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Crown Point.

Dr. Sienkiewicz completed her training at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pa. She completed her residency in family medicine at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria, Ill.

Her clinical interests are basic dermatological conditions and procedures, hypertension management, osteopathic manipulative treatments, sports physicals and minor sports injury management.

Dr. Sienkiewicz is accepting new patients at the Winfield Health Center at 11161 Randolph St. in Crown Point. For more information or to make an appointment, call (219) 662-9424.

In-person and virtual visits are available.