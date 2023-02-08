Creatives, April is for you! Throughout the month, Northwest Indiana will celebrate both World Creativity & Innovation Week, April 15-21, and National Poetry Month.

For starters, the Center for Creative Solutions invites poets to share their work in the 7th annual “Student Juried Showcase of Poetry.” The event shines on young writers from Northwest Indiana, grades 1-12. A panel of experts will evaluate all poems and bestow 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place honors in each grade level, according to Bill Halliar, co-chair of World Creativity & Innovation Week.

This year’s theme is “change.” Though not required, authors may write their poem by addressing any of these areas:

• Tell about a change in your life: growing taller, losing a tooth, finding a new friend, changing your room around, a new life, or the passing of a loved one.

• Write about new activities or perhaps new interests in sports, art, music, dance, games, reading, writing, theater, building or design.

• Does change involve just you? Or, does it include your family, school, neighborhood, or town?

• Does a change in the seasons inspire you? Spring beginnings, summer abundance, fall transitions, winter reflections?

• How are you affected by change? Do you have a new perspective? Was the change positive or negative, was it surprising, comforting or shocking?

Winning poets will read their creations on WIMS Radio, hosted by radio personality, Ric Federighi. Top poems will appear in The Beacher, Michigan City’s weekly newspaper as well. The Center for Creative Solutions will publish a book listing winners and featuring everyone’s work. Each student will receive a copy to share with family and friends.

Adults may enter poems too, according to Halliar, and Ester, showcase co-chair and owner of The Nest in Michigan City. Their creative works will be judged separately from students and may appear on the radio and printed page.

“Make your poem humorous or thoughtful, fantastical or serious; submit more than one poem if you would like. Don’t forget, songwriters, your lyrics are poetry as well, so please consider sharing these with us,” noted Halliar. Poems can be of any length; in any form; narrative, dramatic and lyrical; from Haiku to epic.

Poems must be submitted by midnight, Friday, March 31, 2023. Send your creations to thenestmichigancity@gmail.com. Poems may also be submitted on the website, CenterforCreativeSolutions.com.

Each entry should include the student’s full name/school/teacher’s name/grade level/age. This information will not be shared with the judges. Winners will be notified in advance of April 8.

As part of World Creativity & Innovation Week and National Poetry Month, the La Porte County Public Library will host award-winning author, Helen Frost, on Friday, April 14. She will explain the process of writing and publishing a book. The program starts at 6:00 p.m. at the main library, located at 904 Indiana Avenue in La Porte.

Co-sponsors for World Creativity and Innovation Week are WIMS Radio and Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest. This year marks the 14th year for the celebration, organized by the Center for Creative Solutions.

Past community partners have include: A. K. Smith Career Center, Ivy Tech, Lake Hills STEM Magnet School, La Porte County Convention and Visitors Bureau, La Porte County Historical Museum, La Porte County Public Library, Art on the Air Program on Lakeshore Public Radio, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Michigan City Chamber Music Festival, Michigan City Lighthouse Museum, Michigan City Public Library, Michigan City Robotics Team, Northwest Health, Safe Harbor Program, The Nest, and Queen of All Saints School.

All Northwest Indiana organizations are welcome to join the celebration and sponsor a creative event of their choosing, according to Dale Cooper, co-chair for the week. For more information, go to the CenterforCreativeSolutions.com, send an email to creativity52@comcast.net or telephone 219-326-7259.

The Center is a non-profit organization devoted to encouraging a culture of innovation in Northwest Indiana. Stay tuned for more announcements about World Creativity & Innovation Week!