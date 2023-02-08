MICHIGAN CITY – The Salvation Army of Michigan City is offering a unique way to celebrate the “Big Game” by tackling hunger in Michigan City. A drive-through food drive will be held this Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon to help restock food pantry shelves.

“Watching football in the beginning of February is an American tradition and it has become a favorite pastime to watch the ‘Big Game’ every year,” said Major Dale Simmons of The Salvation Army of Michigan City. “This year we thought it would good time to remind our community that it takes a village to ‘tackle hunger’ but we can do it together as a team.”

“We are asking the community to place donations in the trunk of their vehicle and drive up to the back door of The Salvation Army at 1201 Franklin Street. We will remove the donations and close their trunk,” Simmons said.

To add a fun football twist to the food drive, those making donations can vote for which team they think will win the “Big Game” on Sunday. “At the end of the food drive, we will see which team ‘raised’ the most donations and see if our prediction is true. This should be fun,” Simmons said.

The Salvation Army is seeking donations to the food pantry to help restock the shelves after serving nearly 600 local families with Christmas assistance. In addition, the food pantry serves approximately 500 families per month.

Simmons said the food pantry has seen an increase in need since last fall, and the number of families requesting assistance has remained high. “During these challenging times, we need to come up with creative ways to continue meeting the need, and a drive-through food drive allows us to collect necessary items,” he said.

Suggested items for donation are canned fruits and vegetables, spaghetti sauce, cereal, jelly, canned meat, paper products, dish detergent, hygiene products and diapers. Businesses looking to get in on the action can contact Jenilee 219-874-6885 to get more information.

The Salvation Army of Michigan City food pantry operates Tuesdays and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1pm to 3 p.m. Those needing food assistance are asked to call 219-874-6885 to schedule a pick-up time. More information about Salvation Army programs and services is available by visiting www.samichigancity.org or by following The Salvation Army of Michigan City on Facebook.