WESTVILLE, Ind. — Prospective students are invited to attend Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) Preview PNW on March 2 to learn more information about the Westville Experience at the region’s premier metropolitan university.

Preview PNW events provide prospective students and their families valuable information about undergraduate course offerings, the admissions process, paying for college and more. Tours during the program also help students get a feel for campus life.

Application fees are waived for prospective students who complete an application during a Preview PNW event. Admissions counselors will be on hand to assist and answer questions.

Registration can be completed by visiting pnw.edu/westville-preview. Check-in begins at 4 p.m. CST on March 2 and the event will last approximately three hours.

PNW’s Westville campus, located just 15 miles from the Indiana Dunes National Park at 1401 S. U.S. 421, offers academic programs that lead to in-demand careers in a beautiful 250+ acre setting. To learn more about the Westville Experience, visit pnw.edu/westville.