Board-certified physical medicine and rehabilitation doctor Joshua Scheidler, MD is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Crown Point.

Dr. Scheidler completed his training at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. He completed his residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora, Colo. Dr. Scheidler’s fellowship training was in spine medicine at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland.

His clinical interests are spasticity neuro-rehabilitation such as traumatic brain injury (TBI), stroke and spinal cord injury (SCI), medical rehabilitation, general debility amputation and spine and musculoskeletal rehabilitation.

Dr. Scheidler is accepting new patients at the Franciscan Physician Network Internal Medicine and Specialty Center at 1205 S. Main Street, Suite 201 in Crown Point.

To make an appointment, call (219) 407-6307.