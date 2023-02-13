La Porte, IN- The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra (LCSO) continues their 50th Anniversary season on March 12th at Michigan City’s Holdcraft Performing Arts Center, 1200 Spring Street. Under the direction of Music Director, Dr. Carolyn Watson, the Orchestra will perform Borodin’s On the Steppes of Central Asia (performed in the LCSO’s first season), Kats-Chernin’s Dance of the Paper Umbrellas (an LCSO premiere) and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition. A special visual display of images from the Orchestra over the last 50 years will be presented as well during the concert.

The LCSO is excited to welcome pianist, Michael Chertock, who will be the soloist on Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto #1. Chertock has fashioned a successful career as a piano soloist collaborating with conductors such as Keith Lockhart, Jack Everly, John Morris Russell and the late Erich Kunzel. His appearances include the Philadelphia Orchestra, Toronto Symphony, Dallas Symphony, Atlanta Symphony, Baltimore Symphony and the Detroit Symphony among many others. Chertock has been on the faculty of the University of Cincinnati-College Conservatory of Music since 2004 where he currently serves as Chair of the Piano Department.