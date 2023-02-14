Beginning February 20, and continuing through February 26, Michiana Humane Society will host an online auction to support the care of their shelter pets. The auction features fantastic experiences, items and services donated from generous individuals and local businesses. Anyone with an internet connection can participate.
“The theme of the auction is ‘cabin fever’ because the bidding happens at the end of winter, when people are itching to get out of the house and make plans for spring,” shares Development Director, Heidi Treacy Tuthill. “Our supporters have donated some great experiences. We have live theater and sports tickets, vacation stays, and one of my favorites, a Private Dinner for 14 at Granor Farm in Three Oaks.”
All funds raised from the auction will support the care of the shelter animals at Michiana Humane Society. Michiana Humane Society is a nonprofit organization serving pets and the people who love them in LaPorte and Berrien counties and beyond. The MHS team cares for nearly 1,000 pets each year and more than 98% of them get their second chances with loving families.