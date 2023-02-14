The La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership (LEAP) is hosting the 2023 Third House Session on Friday, February 24th from 8:00 am to 9:45 am at the Performing Arts Center at La Porte High
School. Members of the public are invited to attend and hear from a panel of state and local elected officials who will discuss important topics that have an impact on the The City of La Porte, La Porte County, and the State of Indiana. The panelists include State Senator Mike Bohacek, State Representative Jim Pressel, Mayor Tom Dermody, President of the La Porte County Commission Joe Haney, City Council President Pro Tem Tim Franke, and County Councilman Adam Koronka. This event is free to all attendees but you must register in advance. To register, visit laportepartnership.com or email lindsayk@laportepartnership.com. #wims #nwi #localradio #laportecounty