Eighth-grade students from Michigan City and beyond are invited to attend Michigan City High School’s annual Wolfpack Roundup.

This informational session will be held on Friday, February 24 at 6:00 p.m. in the auditorium at Michigan City High School, 8466 W. Pahs Road.

“Wolfpack Roundup is an opportunity for students and their families to take a tour, meet school counselors and administrators, and hear more about classes, extracurriculars, dual credit, and much more,” said MCHS Principal Kyle Dean.

The Roundup is open to families of all current eighth-grade students – those who attend Michigan City Area Schools, as well as students who may be attending private or charter schools, or homeschooled students. While the event is designed with eighth-graders in mind, families with older students who are considering a transfer to MCHS are also welcome. Prospective students can learn about the school’s individualized learning paths, including Honors College, Early College, Core Academy and career-tech certifications. Parents and students can also learn about different ways to earn college credits during high school such as AP and dual credits, as well as the Indiana College Core now offered at Michigan City High School, one of the only schools in the region to offer this program.

New this year, eighth-graders are also invited to attend “Friday Night Live,” which will coincide with the Wolfpack Roundup at the high school. This event happens a few times throughout the year and is typically open only to current MCHS students.

“We wanted to open our Friday Night Live event to eighth-graders for a special sneak peek into high school life beyond the classroom,” Dean said. “This event is well-attended and very popular among our students, and we want incoming freshmen to preview everything they have to look forward to next year – including the after-hours fun.” Friday Night Live is an open-gym event, free to MCHS students, that offers basketball, volleyball, a video game truck, pop-up art, movies, music, free food, and more. Eighth-graders are invited to attend following the Wolfpack Roundup and may stay until the event is over at 10:00 p.m., with or without parents. More information about Michigan City High School and all it has to offer is available by visiting www.EducateMC.net/MCHS, or by calling the MCHS School Counseling Department Chair Danielle Reed at (219) 873-2044.