Join the La Porte County Family YMCA for their next CPR, AED, and First Aid certification course.

February is American Heart Month and the YMCA is offering an American Red Cross Certification Class for Adult and Pediatric CPR, AED, and First Aid. It includes training on all three listed skills for adults, children, and infants. There is an online course that must be completed before the in-person class can be done.

Courses are at Michigan City Elston Branch on March 13 and the La Porte Branch on March 29.

You can register for the classes at www.lpymca.org/programs.