Real Housewives of LaPorte County will be collecting cans of food for the Food Bank of Northern Indiana during the Michigan City St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Come watch the parade and bring a canned food donation.

Cans may also be dropped off at Carlson’s Drive-In, Sunday March 12.

The parade is taking place Saturday, March 11 at 1 p.m. in the Uptown Arts District on Franklin Street.