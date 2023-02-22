On Friday, March 3rd from 5:00pm till 8:00pm Michigan City’s Old Lighthouse Museum, 100 Heisman Harbor, will be open and free to the public.

2023 is the 50th year! We will be celebrating our old lighthouse and the volunteers who have given of themselves for so many years to preserve our history. Join the March 3rd opening event and help start this very special year with a bang!!!!

Take a tour of the museum, climb to the lantern room atop the lighthouse for a view of Lake Michigan and Washington Park.

Learn about the history of the harbor at Trail Creek and Michigan City itself. As you explore the museum enjoy light Hors d’oeuvres and sparkling drinks along with scintillating conversations with knowledgeable docents.

Try your hand at a treasure hunt or complete a crossword puzzle for unusual prizes.

Enjoy the sounds of beautiful music provided by members of the LaPorte Symphony Orchestra who will be joining for the evening as they celebrate their 50th year as well.

Mark your calendars and plan to join us as we celebrate Michigan City’s history and our 50th year as your Old Lighthouse Museum.