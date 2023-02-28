Sugar Camp Days- St. Joseph County, IN

March 18-19, 2023

Watch sap cook into syrup, enjoy a pancake and sausage breakfast (fundraiser for New Carlisle Lions Club), tour the Sugar Bush, purchase homemade baked goods made with pure maple syrup, try a maple hot dog, enjoy kids crafts, and much more!

56960 Timothy Road

New Carlisle, IN 46552-9522

For a full list of events and more information please visit: http://www.sjcparks.org/1185/Sugar-Camp-Days#:~:text=March%2018%2D19%2C%202023,kids%20crafts%2C%20and%20much%20more!