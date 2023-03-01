NOW SHOWING… LIP SYNC BATTLE 2023!

When: Friday April 14, 2023

Where: La Porte Civic Auditorium

Time: 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Why: Raise funds for critical social services in LaPorte County supported by United Way!

How: Lip Sync contestants battle it out on the stage at the La Porte Civic Theatre for United Way. Single acts, duos, or groups are welcome to dress the part, dance, and lip sync for several top awards. Funds are raised through mobile votes, sponsorships, and during the night of the event.

Questions about this event? Email Dave Sisk!

To download the Lip Sync Act Form, click here.