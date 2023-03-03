The Duneland Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Corkscrew & Brew event on Saturday, March 18, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Set in Chesterton’s beautiful Thomas Centennial Park, the 8th Annual Corkscrew & Brew will gather local wineries and breweries for this springtime, tasting. This event is a fundraiser for the Duneland Chamber of Commerce.

Corkscrew & Brew will feature tastings from over twenty wineries and breweries. Live music by the Gerry Hundt Trio will be playing in the park. Food will be available for purchase from Leroy’s “Hot Stuff” Homemade Mexican Food. he Duneland Chamber of Commerce also encourages everyone to visit local shops and restaurants within walking distance of the event.

Absolutely Dry will be bringing the “big heat” as well! WIMS 95.1 FM/AM 1420 will be at the event doing a live broadcast. Come and give a shout out!

This is a 21+ event. State ID required for entrance.

Tickets are $45.00 per person for general admission and $10 per person for designated drivers. Tickets may be purchased through OnTapTickets.com or at the chamber office at 220 Broadway, Chesterton. Please contact the Chamber office at (219) 926-5513 or info@dunelandchamber.org for more information.

The Duneland Chamber of Commerce is a catalyst organization committed to ensuring that its member communities are vibrant places to live, work and play. Through service to the towns of Beverly Shores, Burns Harbor, Chesterton, Dune Acres and Porter, the Chamber provides a unified voice for robust community-building events, meaningful educational programming and smart economic development in the Duneland area. For more information, please visit www.dunelandchamber.org.