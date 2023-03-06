Two people are dead following a single vehicle crash in LaPorte County early Saturday.

Sheriff’s deputies were called just after 3:50 a.m. to the 7400 west block of County Road 800 South, in rural Clinton Township, for a single vehicle crash. The crash scene was located in the lawn of a residence on the north side of the roadway.

The initial on-scene investigation determined that a 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound on County Road 800 South. Deputies say for an unknown reason, the vehicle drove left of center, across the westbound lane and traveled off the north side of the roadway. The vehicle collided with a utility pole, continued on, and struck a large tree before coming to rest, deputies say.

The driver was identified as 40-year-old Todd E. Williamson of Mill Creek. The front seat passenger was identified as 34-year-old Michelle M. Pacione of Union Mills.

Both Williamson and Pacione were pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology test results are pending. The crash investigation is ongoing.