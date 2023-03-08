The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce announced newly elected directors and officers to the board for 2023.

The following directors and officers were unanimously approved during recent Board of Directors meetings:

Approved for their first three-year terms are Blake Applegate with Applegate & Company CPAs and Jesse Baldwin with Triplex Plating. Elected officers who will serve as the executive committee to the board for 2023 are Kim Giannetti with General Insurance Services as Chair, Sandy Smith with PNC Bank as Chair-Elect, Brenda Temple with Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa as Treasurer, and Bill Gertner with Horizon Bank as Secretary. 2022 Chair, Jill Nygren with Franciscan Health Michigan City, will stay on as Past-Chair. “Jill has been a great leader over this last year,” Giannetti stated, “I truly appreciate her commitment and leadership to the chamber as we embarked on strategic planning in 2022.”

Directors on the board are nominated by fellow members of the chamber of commerce and represent a variety of businesses and organizations in the Michigan City area.

“I am grateful to all the directors who serve on our board,” stated Chamber President, Katie Eaton, “and I would like to extend a special thank you to our two outgoing directors who have given of their time.”

Directors departing at the end of 2022 are Megan Applegate and Curt Cipares. Applegate, who served for over 8 years in a variety of leadership roles, was recently honored at the Chamber’s Annual Dinner with an Excellence in Leadership award. Directors continuing their terms on the board include Paz Garcia with Sodexo, Kristina Jacobucci with Newby, Lewis, Kaminski and Jones, Julie Krause with Patrick’s Grille, Chad McKeever with Sullair, Lori Tubbs with McColly Bennett Commercial Advantage, Greg Wilkerson with Fiberbond and Blocksom, John Wall, and Mark Zemrowski with Von Tobel. Ex-officio directors are Dr. Barbara Eason-Watkins with Michigan City Area Schools and Aco Sikoski with Ivy Tech.

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce serves to be a resource to its members, businesses, and the community to promote economic growth in the Michigan City area. The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce believes in fostering an inclusive business environment to promote a thriving community. In addition to the board of directors, the Michigan City Chamber has opportunities for its members to get involved in various committees such as the Lakefront Career Network, Ambassador Committee, Discover Michigan City, and more. If you would like to participate in a committee or learn more about the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, please contact us for more information. 219-874-6221, info@mcachamber.com, MichiganCityChamber.com.