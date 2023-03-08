MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Three men have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened last month, the Michigan City Police Department announced Tuesday.

An officer was patrolling the Eastport area of the city during the early morning hours of Feb. 21 when he heard someone yelling for help. He soon came into contact with a 22-year-old male who reported he had been the victim of an armed robbery near the intersection of Michigan Boulevard and Ridgeland Avenue. The victim was able to provide a description of the three suspects and the vehicle they were in.

The officer provided the suspect description information to staff working that night and to other law enforcement agencies in the area.

Around an hour after the initial report, officers located the suspect vehicle, which contained the suspects, in the 600 block of Black Oak Drive, police said.

All three suspects were taken into custody. Two handguns, ammunition and other evidentiary items were recovered from the suspect vehicle.

Brian Young Jr. was charged with armed robbery and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Daveon Troutman was charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of marijuana.

Jared Higginbotham was charged with armed robbery.

Bond was initially set at $25,000 cash only for all three men.

The Michigan City Police Department are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Lt. Painter at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1077 or by email at apainter@emichigancity.com.