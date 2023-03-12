Elton Jeff & The Honky Cats is not just another tribute act. It’s a musical celebration spanning over six decades, featuring a review of Elton John’s chart-topping favorites that have been embraced by multiple generations. Their performance gives music enthusiasts a well-crafted experience featuring the heaviest hitters from the Elton John catalog.
The Elton Jeff & The Honky Cats production offers a variety of attractive visual elements, along with a stunning musical representation featuring some of the area’s greatest talent in the region. Elton John fans both young and old will genuinely enjoy this musical tribute and keep you “hoppin’ & boppin’ where your feet just can’t keep still!“
“Honky Cat” is a song composed by Elton John with lyrics by Bernie Taupin. It was used as the opening track for Elton’s fifth studio album, Honky Château, released in 1972. The single reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. It is this very song title to which our band proudly owes its namesake.
For tickets and information-see below
- Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/864549618169742
- Website/Tickets: https://www.eltonjeff.com/
- Tickets Direct Hyperlink: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/elton-jeff-the-honky-cats-avenue-912-tickets-495162302777
Sunday, June 4, 2023:
- Avenue 912
Griffith, IN
2PM